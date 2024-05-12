Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.2077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

