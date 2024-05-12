AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

