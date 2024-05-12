Austin Aerts Sells 6,592 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $63,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Austin Aerts sold 8,092 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $75,822.04.
Sera Prognostics Price Performance
SERA opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.35.
Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sera Prognostics
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.