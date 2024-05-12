Austin Aerts Sells 6,592 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $63,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Austin Aerts sold 8,092 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $75,822.04.

SERA opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Sera Prognostics last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

