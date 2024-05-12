Avi Zeevi Sells 10,116 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.77. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

