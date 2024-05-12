Avi Zeevi Sells 10,116 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
Shares of PAYO opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.77. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
