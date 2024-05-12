Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,621,185. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $570.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

