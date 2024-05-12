AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.46. Approximately 2,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

