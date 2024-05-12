Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.94

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 44158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.
Bank of China Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Bank of China
Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.
