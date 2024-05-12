BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 147.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $33.94 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.08%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

