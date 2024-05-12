Benchmark Raises Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $13.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Gray Television Stock Down 3.8 %

GTN opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

