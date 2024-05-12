Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,141 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2,684.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POCT. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $476,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 81.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter.

BATS POCT opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

