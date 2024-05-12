Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 213 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $485.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.