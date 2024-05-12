Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $239,735,000 after purchasing an additional 276,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $193,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,336,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 729,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

