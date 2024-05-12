Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $111,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 831.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 38,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

