Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

