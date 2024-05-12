BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$128.11 and last traded at C$127.59. 16,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 41,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.19.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.13.

