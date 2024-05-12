Breed s Hill Capital LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %

JNJ opened at $149.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.