Brian S. Olschan Sells 1,320 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $55,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of ACU opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acme United Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

ACU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Acme United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

