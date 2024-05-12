Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Gary L. Hinkle Acquires 1,608 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $79,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,716.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %
BHRB opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
