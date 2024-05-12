Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Gary L. Hinkle Acquires 1,608 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $79,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,716.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

BHRB opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

