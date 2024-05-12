Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) Insider Purchases A$36,975.00 in Stock

Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Dixon acquired 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,975.00 ($24,486.75).
Burley Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for iron, nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE deposits. It holds a 70% interest in the Yerecoin Project covering an area of approximately 105.5 square kilometers located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.
