Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.37 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Camping World has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

