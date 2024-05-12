Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 334,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 299,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Canada Nickel Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$251.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

