Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (CGBDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on June 3rd

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5751 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGBDL opened at $25.88 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70.

