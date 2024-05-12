Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (CGBDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on June 3rd

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5751 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CGBDL opened at $25.88 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.