CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.71 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

