Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,853,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,043,000 after buying an additional 76,803 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $360.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

