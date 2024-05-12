CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) CEO Purchases $41,700.00 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,479.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CEL-SCI Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $1.42 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 297.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

