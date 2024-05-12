Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,656 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $103,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $156.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $156.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

