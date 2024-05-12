Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 38,311 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Ameren worth $109,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after acquiring an additional 101,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,867,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,657,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

