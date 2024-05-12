Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 57,936 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vertiv worth $119,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $2,241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vertiv by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $100.30.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

