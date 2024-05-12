Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Nordson worth $122,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,534,000 after purchasing an additional 275,240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24,445.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 158,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,337 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,960.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $278.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.69. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.