Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Raymond James worth $120,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,433,000 after buying an additional 98,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,155,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,807,000 after buying an additional 67,663 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,934,000 after buying an additional 38,048 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

