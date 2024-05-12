Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,003 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ferguson worth $115,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $142.27 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

