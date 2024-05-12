Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,731 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $116,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $271.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

