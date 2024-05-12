Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 21,028 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $121,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $228.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.97 and a 200 day moving average of $225.89. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

