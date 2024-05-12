Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,136 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,136 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.26% of EastGroup Properties worth $107,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,803,000 after purchasing an additional 81,798 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 726,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,773,000 after purchasing an additional 368,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

EGP stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

