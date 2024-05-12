Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,398 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $108,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

