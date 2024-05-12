Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $119,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Expedia Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,901 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 24,955 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.52.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

