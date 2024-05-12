Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,137,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of FirstEnergy worth $115,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

