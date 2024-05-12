Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $103,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,451 shares of company stock worth $2,275,283 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $33.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

