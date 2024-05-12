Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $108,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,275,000 after buying an additional 159,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,524,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 840,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,150,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.33 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

