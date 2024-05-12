Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $103.75 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Seagate Technology worth $103,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $26,591,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1,469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 214,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

STX opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88, a PEG ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

