Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $104.37 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Ball worth $104,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ball by 23.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,440 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

