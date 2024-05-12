Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $105.19 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $105,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

