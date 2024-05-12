Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $110.53 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Lamar Advertising worth $110,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

