Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $116.41 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of GoDaddy worth $116,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Shares of GDDY opened at $133.92 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

