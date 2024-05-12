Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $117.22 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of EPAM Systems worth $117,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EPAM Systems by 265.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 133,163 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 95.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $13,402,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $183.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.28 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.31.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

