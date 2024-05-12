Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $120.66 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Teledyne Technologies worth $120,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $393.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

