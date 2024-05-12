Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $119,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Shares of FRT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

