Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of AES worth $116,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AES by 57.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $19.94 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

