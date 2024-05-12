Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 115,177 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,532,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of PPL worth $122,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

