Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 60,770 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Nasdaq worth $106,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.66 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

